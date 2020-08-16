CypriumNews

South Cyprus: Seven new covid-19 cases detected out of a total of 2,475 tests

The Ministry of Health on Sunday said seven new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 2,475 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases in Cyprus is now 1,339.

Additionally, two patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of whom is in intensive care.

More specifically, the Health Ministry announced that three of Sunday’s positive tests were people who flew over to Cyprus from overseas.

One is a Nigerian who lives permanently in Cyprus and returned from Athens last night. He was asymptomatic.

The other two cases are people who returned from Salonica on the same flight but they are not related.

One is a Greek national  who lives permanently in Cyprus and returned home from a short vacation. The second person is a Cypriot who lives permanently in Germany.

In addition, one case was detected out of a private initiative after that person got tested due to symptoms.

As for the remaining two cases, these were detected out of a random sample.

TRNC: 1414 tests 3 positive cases

Leave a review

