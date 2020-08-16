CypriumNews

Pro Drivers Answer 50 of the Most Googled Formula One Questions

Technology
by CypriumNews Reporting
Professional race car drivers Alice Powell and Tatiana Calderón answer 50 of the most googled questions about Formula One. Featured in the new documentary “Beyond Driven,” Tatiana and Alice use their experience around the sport of F1 to respond to the world’s burning questions. Are F1 cars street legal? How do you become a Formula One driver? Are F1 drivers athletes? Are the cars electric? Are F1 cars the fastest? Alice and Tatiana answer all these questions, and much more!



