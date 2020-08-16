How To SURVIVE In The Premier League Next Season! Sunday Vibes

Leeds walked the Championship in the end but with an over reliance on Patrick Bamford could they look to bring in one of Ollie Watkins, Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi or Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson this summer?

As for West Brom Slaven Bilic’s men scraped over the line, but with a lack of Premier League experience could they look to bring in Man United’s Jesse Lingard or Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson. And could Man City’s John Stones, seemingly not wanted by Pep Guardiola, become their rock at the back?

And finally we look at play off winners Fulham. Scott Parker’s side struggled in parts this season and were hugely reliant on Mitrovic’s goals. Could the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Ismaila Sarr or Chris Smalling help them out?

As if that wasn’t enough we discuss whether Arsenal should look to bring in Willian and whether they could offload Mesut Ozil this season.



FootballDaily#SURVIVE #Premier #League #Season #Sunday #Vibes