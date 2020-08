Los Angeles-based trauma surgeon Annie Onishi documents 12 days of her life working inside a hospital during this summer’s surge in Covid-19 cases. While dealing with increasing numbers of infections, Annie reflects on how the entire hospital is coping with the stresses brought upon the healthcare system.

Annie Onishi is a trauma surgeon and surgical critical care doctor in Los Angeles, California.



