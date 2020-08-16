CypriumNews

Borrell: Yavuz to end its activities immediately

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell today called on Turkey to end Yavuz’s activity in the Cypriot EEZ, and to engage directly in a wide-ranging dialogue with the EU.

Specifically, in a written statement issued on Sunday afternoon, the High Representative stated the following: 

“This action contradicts and undermines efforts to resume dialogue and negotiations and to de-escalate immediately, which is the only way to stability and lasting solutions, as the EU Foreign Ministers reiterated last Friday,” he said. Mr. Borrell.

“I call on the Turkish authorities to end these activities immediately and to engage fully and in good faith in a broad dialogue with the European Union,” he concluded.

