The new message from Turkish Foreign Minister to Greece and South Cyprus

Turkey is aiming for dialogue to resolve Greek-Turkish relations, according to a new message sent to Greece and South Cyprus by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoγlu.

“Turkey is in favor of dialogue and consultation. She is determined to uphold her rights and interests. “The EU’s appeal should not be to Turkey, but to those who take unilateral and provocative steps and to those who do not respect the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots,” he said.

Pompeo – Tsavousoglou meeting on Sunday

 next Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to have a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoσοlu.

“The meeting will take place after Pompeo’s contact with Nico Dendias,” said Jennifer Hansler, a White House journalist.

