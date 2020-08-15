CypriumNews

Number of Cases increased to 64! there is no room left in the pandemic hotel!

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
coronavirus

With two confirmed cases, 12 people have been treated as Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

HOSPITAL IS FULL

With the last two people, the number of cases still ongoing was 64. While the rooms reserved for Covid 19 in the hospital are completely filled, it is stated that there is no room in the hotel used as a pandemic hotel.

The increase in local cases in the country continues …

After two local positive cases detected in Yenierenköy region yesterday, then 2 new local positive cases were encountered in the İskele region today.

 

