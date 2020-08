Temperatures in Cyprus will be high enough on Sunday and the Meteorological Service has issued a new yellow alert – in effect from noon to 5pm.

Specifically, these will rise to 40 C in Nicosia, around 36 C in the south, east and north coasts and 32 C in all other coasts as well as in the mountains.

It will be mainly fine in the evening, the Met Service also said.

The fire hazard is extremely high in all forest areas.