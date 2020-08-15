5 positive cases in TRNC,Two of them are local

Minister Pilli said that 2 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 1 case by sea, and the other 2 cases were local cases, and that the cases were followed up by the Ministry of Health teams.

Stating that local cases started to occur in addition to the cases coming from outside after the opening of the doors and the start of transportation to our country as in the whole world, Minister Pilli said that according to the test results made today, there are 2 local contaminations in our country, therefore, the use of masks, social distance, hygiene rules are of great importance. He reminded us that we should take precautions especially in places.

Minister Pilli noted that random tests have started to be carried out in our country, 100 of the tests performed today are random tests, there are no positive cases among 100 tests, and the number of random tests will continue to increase as of tomorrow.

The general situation of Covid-19 on August 14, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 2084

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 5

Number of Cases Discharged Today-1

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 92.399

Total Number of Cases – 196

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 139

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment- 53

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none