CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

2 Positive Covid-19 Cases in Iskele .. One is a traffic police officer

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
2 Positive Covid-19 Cases in Iskele .. One is a traffic police officer 12

The increase in local cases in the country continues …

After two local positive cases detected in the Yenierenköy region yesterday, it was learned that 2 new local positive cases were encountered in the İskele region today.

One of the cases is a police officer working in the Traffic Branch of the Iskele Police Department.

The Covid-19 Positive Police officer working at Iskele lives in Gazimagosa …

It was also learned that the police officer partner works at a market in Gazimagosa.

After the test result of the said police was positive, it was learned that all police officers working in the precautionary directorate were tested.

2 CASE UK CONNECTED

a foreign-linked person living on a site in Iskele was positive.

According to the information obtained, contact follow-up teams affiliated to the Ministry of Health continue their contact follow-up studies on both cases.

Covid-19 Positive case in İskele

Related posts

Gunman shoots two people dead outside German synagogue and wounds several others

CypriumNews Reporting

French army soldiers killed in WWI honored in Istanbul

CypriumNews Reporting

Second Turkish cargo plane carrying medical supplies heads to coronavirus-hit UK

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More