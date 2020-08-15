2 Positive Covid-19 Cases in Iskele .. One is a traffic police officer

The increase in local cases in the country continues …

After two local positive cases detected in the Yenierenköy region yesterday, it was learned that 2 new local positive cases were encountered in the İskele region today.

One of the cases is a police officer working in the Traffic Branch of the Iskele Police Department.

The Covid-19 Positive Police officer working at Iskele lives in Gazimagosa …

It was also learned that the police officer partner works at a market in Gazimagosa.

After the test result of the said police was positive, it was learned that all police officers working in the precautionary directorate were tested.

2 CASE UK CONNECTED

a foreign-linked person living on a site in Iskele was positive.

According to the information obtained, contact follow-up teams affiliated to the Ministry of Health continue their contact follow-up studies on both cases.