CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

President Akıncı: “It is unacceptable to prevent EU citizens from passing through the border gates”

Cyprus Breaking News Corona Virus
by CypriumNews Reporting
President Akıncı: “It is unacceptable to prevent EU citizens from passing through the border gates” 13

In his speech yesterday (13th August), President Mustafa Akıncı stated that it is unacceptable to prevent EU citizens from entering the TRNC through the border gates by violating the Green Line Regulation.

Stating that they will continue to discuss this issue both before the EU and the UN, Akıncı mentioned that the Presidency officials are also constantly discussing the issue with the officials of the Greek Cypriot Administration leadership and trying to overcome the problem.

Akıncı also said that he will continue his initiatives to open the Lokmacı crossing point, which has been closed for a long period of time.

Related posts

EMU listed in “Times Higher Education” World ranking

CypriumNews Reporting

British Airways flights to Cyprus on hold

CypriumNews Reporting

Veterans recall 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More