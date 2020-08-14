2nd positive case in Karpaz

Statement AS FOLLOWS;

Dear Customers, In this extraordinary process that we are in and experience for the first time in the whole world, unfortunately, as everyone can experience, a valuable employee who works as a warehouse officer affiliated to our accounting department was diagnosed with coronavirus this morning.

In the tests conducted yesterday, his wife’s test was declared positive and they were quarantined.

We wish our employees and their entire family to get well soon, and wish them to be healthy as soon as possible.

Within the framework of our health philosophy above all, we have decided to keep our services open to outside visitors and the facilities of our marina only for our marina customers for the health of our customers and all of us.

Our food and beverage facilities will be closed at this stage until the tests of our personnel working in this service network are completed and the results are announced.

Since the beginning of the process, we have been acting in consultation and dialogue with the Ministry of Health and Yenierenköy Municipality, taking all necessary measures.

Those who want to have a preventative test voluntarily can apply to Famagusta General Hospital or Private Near East Hospital after Monday.

For more information on this subject, we kindly ask you to contact our reception.

We hope to get through this period in the healthiest way possible, and wish you and your whole family a healthy day.