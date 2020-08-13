TRNC: 1389 tests performed, 6 positive cases

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1389 and 6 positive cases were encountered.

Pilli said that 5 of the positive cases came to our country by air, the other by sea, and that the cases were followed by the Ministry of Health teams.



The general situation of Covid-19 on 13 August 2020 is as follows; Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1389 Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 6 Number of Cases Recovered and Discharged Today – no Number of Cases Lost Today – none Total Number of Tests Performed- 90,315 Total Number of Cases – 191 Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 138 Number of Cases Continuing Treatment- 49 Total Number of Patients Lost – 4 Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none