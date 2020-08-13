CypriumNews

TRNC: 1389 tests performed, 6 positive cases

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1389 and 6 positive cases were encountered.

Pilli said that 5 of the positive cases came to our country by air, the other by sea, and that the cases were followed by the Ministry of Health teams.


The general situation of Covid-19 on 13 August 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1389     

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 6      

Number of Cases Recovered and Discharged Today – no    

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 90,315  

Total Number of Cases – 191  

Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 138   

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment- 49          

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4 

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none

