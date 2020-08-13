CypriumNews

Fight Master Breaks Down Sword Fighting From Film & TV

Sword fighting expert Christina Traister examines a variety of scenes from movies and television featuring sword fighting and applies her expert analysis. Could Darth Maul really hold off two attackers like in ‘The Phantom Menace’? Was Arya’s sword training in ‘Game of Thrones’ accurate? Did the Black Knight from ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ really only sustain a mere flesh wound?

Christina Traister is an Associate Professor of Acting and Stage Combat at the University of Michigan



