For today’s top ten, we look at the clubs who have had an unlucky twelve months on the pitch. The pandemic stopped a lot of clubs in their tracks, like Ajax and Lyon, others such as Nottingham Forest and Wolves had joy stripped away at the last moment, whilst for some teams, including Atalanta and Watford, statistics suggest they should have finished higher up the table than they ultimately did. Enjoy!



