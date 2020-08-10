Revised COVID-19 risk categories for entering the TRNC

Ministry of Health revised the COVID-19 risk categories of the countries for entering the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as of today. According to the statement made by the Ministry of Health the new country categories are as follows:
CATEGORY A:
- Austria
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- South Korea
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Iceland
- Japan
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Latvia
- Hungary
- Maldives
- Malta
- Norway
- Poland
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- New Zealand
- Canada
- Thailand
CATEGORY B:
- Australia
- Belgium
- Italy
- Croatia
- Netherland
- Czech Republic
- Andorra
- Monaco
- Vatican City
- San Marino
- Georgia
- Rwanda
- Tunisia
- Uruguay
- China
- United Arab Emirates
- Bosnia Herzegovina
- Lebanon
- Singapore
- Turkey
- Jordan
- Germany
- Greece
- Kuwait
CATEGORY C:
1.United States of America
2.Brazil
3.Argentina
4.Serbia
5.Montenegro
6.Portugal
7.Sweden
8.Luxemburg
9.Romania
10.İndia
11.United Kingdom
12.İran
13.Israel
14.Kazakhstan
15.Kosovo
16.Mexico
17.Egypt
18.Pakistan
19.Russia
20.Turkmenistan
21.Bangladesh
22.Philippines
23.Iraq
24.Spain
25.France
26.Bulgaria
27.Algeria
28.Morocco
29.Qatar