Revised COVID-19 risk categories for entering the TRNC

Ministry of Health revised the COVID-19 risk categories of the countries for entering the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as of today. According to the statement made by the Ministry of Health the new country categories are as follows:

CATEGORY A:

Austria Denmark Estonia Finland South Korea Ireland Switzerland Iceland Japan Liechtenstein Lithuania Latvia Hungary Maldives Malta Norway Poland Slovakia Slovenia New Zealand Canada Thailand

CATEGORY B:

Australia Belgium Italy Croatia Netherland Czech Republic Andorra Monaco Vatican City San Marino Georgia Rwanda Tunisia Uruguay China United Arab Emirates Bosnia Herzegovina Lebanon Singapore Turkey Jordan Germany Greece Kuwait

CATEGORY C:

1.United States of America

2.Brazil

3.Argentina

4.Serbia

5.Montenegro

6.Portugal

7.Sweden

8.Luxemburg

9.Romania

10.İndia

11.United Kingdom

12.İran

13.Israel

14.Kazakhstan

15.Kosovo

16.Mexico

17.Egypt

18.Pakistan

19.Russia

20.Turkmenistan

21.Bangladesh

22.Philippines

23.Iraq

24.Spain

25.France

26.Bulgaria

27.Algeria

28.Morocco

29.Qatar