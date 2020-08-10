CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Revised COVID-19 risk categories for entering the TRNC

Uncategorized
by CypriumNews Reporting
KKTC Health Ministry

Ministry of Health revised the COVID-19 risk categories of the countries for entering the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as of today. According to the statement made by the Ministry of Health the new country categories are as follows:

CATEGORY A:

  1. Austria
  2. Denmark
  3. Estonia
  4. Finland
  5. South Korea
  6. Ireland
  7. Switzerland
  8. Iceland
  9. Japan
  10. Liechtenstein
  11. Lithuania
  12. Latvia
  13. Hungary
  14. Maldives
  15. Malta
  16. Norway
  17. Poland
  18. Slovakia
  19. Slovenia
  20. New Zealand
  21. Canada
  22. Thailand

CATEGORY B:

  1. Australia
  2. Belgium
  3. Italy
  4. Croatia
  5. Netherland
  6. Czech Republic
  7. Andorra
  8. Monaco
  9. Vatican City
  10. San Marino
  11. Georgia
  12. Rwanda
  13. Tunisia
  14. Uruguay
  15. China
  16. United Arab Emirates
  17. Bosnia Herzegovina
  18. Lebanon
  19. Singapore
  20. Turkey
  21. Jordan
  22. Germany
  23. Greece
  24. Kuwait

CATEGORY C:

1.United States of America
2.Brazil
3.Argentina
4.Serbia
5.Montenegro
6.Portugal
7.Sweden
8.Luxemburg
9.Romania
10.İndia
11.United Kingdom
12.İran
13.Israel
14.Kazakhstan
15.Kosovo
16.Mexico
17.Egypt
18.Pakistan
19.Russia
20.Turkmenistan
21.Bangladesh
22.Philippines
23.Iraq
24.Spain
25.France
26.Bulgaria
27.Algeria
28.Morocco
29.Qatar

Related posts

TRNC: 34 people violated the curfew! 5 people did not wear masks

CypriumNews Reporting

Here’s what I think: The General Election and middle England

Tom Cleaver

Here’s what I think: Greece’s new government

Tom Cleaver

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More