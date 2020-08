Check out the official trailer for the animated family movie Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs, based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale Red Shoes. It features the voices of Chloë Grace Moretz, Sam Claflin, Gina Gershon, Patrick Warburton, Jim Rash, Simon Kassianides and Nolan North.

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs Home Premiere: September 18, 2020

Are you excited for Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs?



