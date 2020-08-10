CypriumNews

How Teams Can Compete With Liverpool Next Season! #SundayVibes

Football
by CypriumNews Reporting
Should Manchester United go all out for Jadon Sancho and go toe to toe with Arsenal for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey as they prepare for life back in the Champions League? Are Manchester City going to sign another top quality centre-back alongside Nathan Aké? Where do Chelsea need to strengthen after signing Werner and Ziyech, and which goalkeeper should Frank Lampard sign to replace Kepa? And how will José Mourinho find his first summer in the market as Tottenham manager?

The boys also discuss the goings on at AC Milan and whether Leeds United can finish in the top half next season under Marcelo Bielsa.



FootballDaily

