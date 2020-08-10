Foundation of the İskele Turkish Maarif College building has been laid: the opening is aimed for March 2021

The groundbreaking ceremony of the İskele Turkish Maarif College building, which was planned to be built in 2010 in cooperation with the Ministry of National Education and Culture and the Foundations Administration, was held.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Ersin Tatar , Minister of National Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu, Head of Foundations Administration, Mustafa Gökmen, Mayor of Iskele Municipality Hasan Sadıkoğlu, as well as members of the council.

“A NEW VALUE”

İskele Mayor Hasan Sadıkoğlu stated that the project, which was planned to be built in 2010, was realized as a result of long efforts. Sadıkoğlu said, “Today we are laying the foundations of our school, which we have dreamed of for years and worked together to make it happen. “We will add a new value to the Iskele region”.

Sadıkoğlu also thanked everyone who contributed.

“EDUCATION IS THE FUTURE OF A COUNTRY”

Mustafa Gökmen, the Head of the Foundations Administration, stated that as the Foundations Administration, they continue to serve not only the education but also the health sector and everyone in need throughout the country.

Gökmen said, “Education is the future of a country. As a teacher, I wish that our students who will be trained in this school will be educated with the love of homeland flag and our modern students.

In his statement, Minister of National Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu stated that everyone who contributed to the project came to this point with the energy of common wisdom and this project was implemented with the solidarity of common ideas.

Çavuşoğlu said, “Our journey took a long time. Our goals and dreams are realized today. The main work here is to raise a generation.”he said.

“EDUCATION MEANS A CONTEMPORARY SOCIETY AND CULTURE”

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar also attended the groundbreaking ceremony and made a statement. Tatar wished that such good work would continue to be done in cooperation with our institutions and organizations.

The Prime Minister said, “The best contribution should be provided to our children. I hope that this college, the foundation of which we have laid, will be one of the best in Cyprus. ”

MARCH 2021 IS PLANNED FOR OPENING