National Unity Party (UBP) leader and Prime Minister Ersin Tatar stated that both Turkey and the TRNC will not condone the usurpation of their rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In his written statement Tatar said:

“The agreement on determining Exclusive Economic Zones between Greece and Egypt in the Eastern Mediterranean which was signed solely in order to eliminate the memorandum between Libya and Turkey is a new example showing that these two countries are not abiding by the laws. However; it should be known that both Turkey and the TRNC will not condone the usurpation of their rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Underlining that a strong Turkey has the capacity to spoil all games in the Eastern Mediterranean, Tatar said: “Declaration of the so-called agreement on determining Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) between Greece and Egypt as null and void by Turkey with the statements of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu is quite right and correct. We hope that these two countries get the necessary message and do not attempt to seize the rights of Turkey.”

Highlighting that the region needs cooperation and peace instead of tension and conflict, Tatar said, “What needs to be done is to respect rights and to avoid the games of some actors from outside the region.”