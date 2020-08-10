2280 tests today in the TRNC, 8 positive cases

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 2280 and 8 positive cases were encountered.

Minister Pilli said that 4 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 3 people by sea, 1 person was a contact of a case that was positive before, he was kept under observation during this period.

The general situation of Covid-19 on 10 August 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 2280

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 8

Number of Cases Recovered and Discharged Today – no

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed – 85,581

Total Number of Cases – 179

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 137

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment – 38

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none