CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

2280 tests today in the TRNC, 8 positive cases

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
2280 tests today in the TRNC, 8 positive cases 12

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 2280 and 8 positive cases were encountered.

Minister Pilli said that 4 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 3 people by sea, 1 person was a contact of a case that was positive before, he was kept under observation during this period.

The general situation of Covid-19 on 10 August 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 2280

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 8

Number of Cases Recovered and Discharged Today – no

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed – 85,581

Total Number of Cases – 179

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 137

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment – 38

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none

“UK is being placed in ‘B’ Catagory”

Related posts

Financial assistance to young couples of Greeks and Maronites to move to North Cyprus

CypriumNews Reporting

Turkish army purchases indigenous machine gun drone

CypriumNews Reporting

Ozanköy Martyrs commemorated

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More