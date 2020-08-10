2280 tests today in the TRNC, 8 positive cases

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 2280 and 8 positive cases were encountered.
Minister Pilli said that 4 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 3 people by sea, 1 person was a contact of a case that was positive before, he was kept under observation during this period.
The general situation of Covid-19 on 10 August 2020 is as follows;
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 2280
Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 8
Number of Cases Recovered and Discharged Today – no
Number of Cases Lost Today – none
Total Number of Tests Performed – 85,581
Total Number of Cases – 179
Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 137
Number of Cases Continuing Treatment – 38
Total Number of Patients Lost – 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none