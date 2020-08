Check out the official trailer for the biographical drama Critical Thinking, directed by John Leguizamo. It stars John Leguizamo, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Angel Bismark Curiel, Will Hochman, Corwin Tuggles, Jeffrey Batista, Ramses Jimenez, Rachel Bay Jones and Michael K. Williams.

Critical Thinking Home Premiere: September 4, 2020

