10 Youngsters Who Need To Step Up!

On this Football Daily 10 we are looking at 10 Young Stars That Need To Step Up! Whether it’s because their team really needs them to perform, or because they are in danger of not fulfilling their potential, all these players face pivotel seasons in 2020-21 that could make or break their current career!

In Spain we profile two young Real Madrid stars in Vinicius Junior and Brahim Diaz, with the latter needing to prove why they even signed him at all. And in Germany we look at the curious case of Michaël Cuisance, who can’t seem to get a game with Bayern Munich no matter how hard he tries.

Then we head to England, where we explore a selection of Premier League young starlets who have a lot to prove. From Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi to Manchester United’s Tahith Chong, to Everton’s Moise Kean, they all have suffered issues putting in the performances they are undoubtedly capable of doing.

Finally, we finish with Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has seen his Chelsea career go backwards in the last 12 months.

All these players have the potential to be world beaters, they just need to make it happen.

