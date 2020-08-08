CypriumNews

A sub-40 day for the first time in August-Possible showers tomorrow

Somewhat of a respite today from the scorching, persistent heatwave that has seen temperatures soar up to 44 degrees and consistently recorded over 40 in the past two weeks.

The met office predicts a 39 Celsius inland day, with 33 around all the coastal areas and 31 on the mountains. Fine skies throughout, but slightly overcast mainly in western areas at intervals.

Winds will be light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly, force three to four, turning strong force four to five from noon onward and in southern and western areas, very strong force five to six. Seas will be slight and moderate in western areas, turning slight to moderate and locally moderate in the afternoon.

Thin mist and/or low cloud expected this evening. Winds will be light to moderate, westerly to northwesterly, force three to four, over slight to moderate seas. Around 20 degrees inland and in coastal regions is expected, with 18 on the mountains.

The pattern changes tomorrow, with the heatwave, as predicted, giving way to overcast skies and isolated showers mainly on the mountains, inland and in western areas, persisting through to Tuesday. Temperatures will remain around the average for this time of year.

