The Comey Rule on Showtime – Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the Showtime political miniseries The Comey Rule, based on the book A Higher Loyalty by former FBI director James Comey. It stars Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson, Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle, Holly Hunter, Peter Coyote, Steven Pasquale, Oona Chaplin, Scoot McNairy, William Sadler and T. R. Knight.

The Comey Rule Release Date: September 27, 2020 on Showtime

Are you excited for The Comey Rule? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



