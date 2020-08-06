Exclusive: REELZ Examines David Cassidy’s Battle With Alcohol Abuse And His Sudden Death

The famous actor and singer David Cassidy, passed away on Nov. 21, 2017. Now a new REELZ documentary is exploring the reasons behind what the final years of his life must have been.

Cassidy had become one of the biggest teen idols that the world had ever seen, and the The Partridge Family star’s death saddened many who admired his work and were close to him.

The show’s iconic music captivated many, and soon Cassidy went from a lesser-known star to a record-breaking artist who sold tens of millions of records in a career spanning five decades.

However, there was much that was going on outside his squeaky clean teen idol image.

The celebrated star battled with several turbulent and traumatic events and fell to the grip of alcohol abuse.

After three arrests for driving under the influence in 2014, Cassidy went into rehab and later claimed that his drinking was finally under control.

But soon after, the curtain started to fall on the star’s life. He announced that he had dementia, a condition which he seemed to inherit from his mother.

Just nine months after this announcement, he died of multiple organ failure. However, there’s no direct link between the case of dementia and organ failure, so what could have been the cause behind his death?

World-renowned forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter, analyzed several details from the limited information available around Cassidy’s death to piece together the information and find out what was happening to his body.

Tune In: Autopsy: The Last Hours of David Cassidy, Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8 ET / PT on REELZ to find out more.



