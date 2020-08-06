Medical doctor Seema Yasmin helps debunk (and confirm!) some common myths about medicine and health. Does your heart really skip a beat when you sneeze? Is it safe to eat genetically modified foods? Is hand sanitizer the best way to clean your hands?

Dr. Seema Yasmin is the Director at the Stanford Center for Health Communication and a clinical assistant professor at Stanford Medical School. Her forthcoming books include Debunked! and Muslim Women Are Everything, out April 2020.



Related

WIRED#Doctor #Debunks #Common #Medical #Myths