TRNC: Categories changed by country

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
The Ministry of Health revised the Covid-19 risk categories by country upon arrival in the TRNC.
Accordingly, country categories as of yesterday are as follows: 

“Category A: 
1. Austria       
2. Denmark
3. Estonia
4. Finland
5. South Korea
6. Ireland
7. Switzerland 
8. Iceland
9. Japan
10. Liechtenstein
11. Lithuania
12. Latvia
13. Hungary
14. Maldives
15. Malta
16. Norway
17. Poland
18. Slovakia
19. Slovenia
20. New Zealand 
21. Canada 
22. Thailand

Category B
1-Australia
2-Belgium
3-Italy
4-Croatia
5-Netherlands
6-Czech Republic
7-Andorra
8-Monaco
9-Vatican
10-San Marino
11-Georgia
12-Rwanda
13-Tunisia
14-Uruguay
15-China
16 -except the United Arab Emirates
17 Bosnia and Herzegovina
18 Lebanon
19-Singapore
20-Turkey
21-Uruguay
22 Jordan 
23 Germany
24 Greece

Category C
1-United States
2-Brazil 
 3-Argentina
4-Serbia
5-Montenegro              
6-Portugal
7-Sweden     
8-Luxemburg 
9-Romania 
10-India 
11-United Kingdom    
12-Iran           
13-Israel           
14-Kazakhstan     
15-Kosovo     
16-Mexico 
17-Egypt
18-Pakistan
19-Russia              
20-Turkmenistan
21-Bangladesh
22-Philippines 
 23-Iraq
24-Spain
25-France
26-Bulgaria
27-Cezair
28-Morocco
29-Qatar ”

