TRNC: Categories changed by country

The Ministry of Health revised the Covid-19 risk categories by country upon arrival in the TRNC.

Accordingly, country categories as of yesterday are as follows:

“Category A:

1. Austria

2. Denmark

3. Estonia

4. Finland

5. South Korea

6. Ireland

7. Switzerland

8. Iceland

9. Japan

10. Liechtenstein

11. Lithuania

12. Latvia

13. Hungary

14. Maldives

15. Malta

16. Norway

17. Poland

18. Slovakia

19. Slovenia

20. New Zealand

21. Canada

22. Thailand

Category B

1-Australia

2-Belgium

3-Italy

4-Croatia

5-Netherlands

6-Czech Republic

7-Andorra

8-Monaco

9-Vatican

10-San Marino

11-Georgia

12-Rwanda

13-Tunisia

14-Uruguay

15-China

16 -except the United Arab Emirates

17 Bosnia and Herzegovina

18 Lebanon

19-Singapore

20-Turkey

21-Uruguay

22 Jordan

23 Germany

24 Greece

Category C

1-United States

2-Brazil

3-Argentina

4-Serbia

5-Montenegro

6-Portugal

7-Sweden

8-Luxemburg

9-Romania

10-India

11-United Kingdom

12-Iran

13-Israel

14-Kazakhstan

15-Kosovo

16-Mexico

17-Egypt

18-Pakistan

19-Russia

20-Turkmenistan

21-Bangladesh

22-Philippines

23-Iraq

24-Spain

25-France

26-Bulgaria

27-Cezair

28-Morocco

29-Qatar ”