Özersay: “Developments show that we are on the right track in Closed Maras”

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said, “The developments in recent days show that we are on the right track with regard to our Maras policy that we are implementing step by step.”

Özersay stated that the Greek Cypriot side and other international players understand that as long as they proceed carefully, the Turkish Cypriot side’s policy on the closed Marash will come to life and cannot prevent it.

Özersay said, “When I put forward my vision of opening the closed Maraş under the TRNC management six years ago, there were people who laughed at it, and now many actors and the public on the Turkish Cypriot side have started to support this policy. Republic of Turkey now fully supports this vision. These developments and especially his own observation is that the Greek side cannot prevent this shows the situation and that we are on the right track. ”