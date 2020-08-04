CypriumNews

New Jersey Federal Judges’ Son Killed And Husband Injured In Shooting At Their Home

by CypriumNews Reporting
New Jersey Federal Judges' Son Killed And Husband Injured In Shooting At Their Home

New Jersey U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ 20-year-old son was killed and her husband was shot multiple times in the attack at their North Brunswick, New Jersey, home by a suspect dressed in a FedEx uniform. Salas was not injured in the shooting. On July 15, four days before the shooting, Salas was assigned to the ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies. The suit also alleged the bank failed to properly monitor “high-risk” customers, including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



