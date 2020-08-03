CypriumNews

by CypriumNews Reporting
Lucifer Season 5 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix fantasy series Lucifer Season 5, based on DC Comics’ Vertigo by Neil Gaiman Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg. It stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, Scarlett Estevez, Kevin Rankin, Tricia Helfer, Aimee Garcia, Tom Welling and Inbar Lavi.

Lucifer Season 5 Release Date: August 27, 2020 on Netflix

