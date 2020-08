Check out the official teaser trailer for the horror movie Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Nancy Stephens and Charles Cyphers.

Halloween Kills Release Date: October 15, 2020

Are you excited for Halloween Kills? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



Related

FanReviews#Halloween #Kills #Jamie #Lee #Curtis #Official #Teaser #Trailer