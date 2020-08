Many are calling to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama after civil rights legend and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who passed away on July 17 at the age of 80. Around 600 civil rights leaders marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965 on their way to the state capital in a protest for voting rights. Lewis was one of the civil rights leader present on what became known as “Bloody Sunday.”



