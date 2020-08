In light of the Black Lives Matter movement and increased calls for social change, people are taking to social media to “cancel” celebrities who have controversial or unpopular opinions. From Nick Cannon and Lana Del Rey to Drew Brees and J.K. Rowling, here are seven celebrities that have been “canceled” on social media in 2020.



