Check out the official “Comic Con At Home” trailer for the X-Men superhero movie The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga.

The New Mutants Release Date: August 28, 2020

Are you excited for The New Mutants? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



