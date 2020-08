Check out the official trailer for the science fiction horror movie Sputnik, directed by Egor Abramenko. It stars Oksana Akinshina, Fedor Bondarchuk, Pyotr Fyodorov and Anton Vasilev.

Sputnik Home Premiere: August 14, 2020

Are you excited for Sputnik? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



Related

FanReviews#Sputnik #Oksana #Akinshina #Official #Trailer