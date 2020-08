Kanye West held a campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday for his presidential bid, and he claimed that one of the most famous abolitionists never actually freed slaves. He was talking about Harriet Tubman. “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” West told the crowd at Exquis Event Center in North Charleston.



Related

Newsweek#Kanye #West #Harriet #Tubman #Freed #Slaves #Campaign #Rally