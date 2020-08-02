Doctor Explains What You Need to Know About The Coronavirus

Dr. Seema Yasmin breaks down everything you should know about the growing Coronavirus outbreak.

Seema Yasmin is a professor at Stanford School of Medicine, director of the Stanford Center for Health Communication and an Emmy Award-wining journalist. She was a CDC disease detective and a reporter for the Dallas Morning News, where she was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Dr. Yasmin trained in medicine at the University of Cambridge and in journalism at the University of Toronto.



