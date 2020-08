New technology is becoming a part of the 2020 election process and has the potential to create faster, more accessible voting around the country. But, as shown with the Iowa caucus, these untested technologies have the potential to do the complete opposite – delaying results and creating confusion. How can we ensure that the technology we are using gives us fast, reliable and accurate results?



WIRED#Voting #Expert #Explains #Voting #Technology #Impact #Election