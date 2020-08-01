CypriumNews

TRNC: 1442 tests in total, 1 New positive case

Coronavirus Test

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1442 and 1 positive case was encountered. 

Minister Pilli stated that the positive case came to our country by air and that the cases were followed up by the Ministry of Health teams.

The general situation of Covid-19 on August 1, 2020, is as follows; 

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1442        

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 1     

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No 

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 71,454   

Total Number of Cases- 146   

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 120

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 22         

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4 

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

