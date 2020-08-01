CypriumNews

The Boys Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video – “The Whale” Clip

Movie Videos
by CypriumNews Reporting
The Boys Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video - "The Whale" Clip

Check out the official “The Whale” clip from the Amazon Prime Video superhero series The Boys Season 2, based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It stars Karl Urban, Elisabeth Shue, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Simon Pegg!

The Boys Season 2 Release Date: September 4, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video

