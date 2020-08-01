South Cyprus: Five new coronavirus outbreaks detected, all in Limassol

South Cyprus Health Ministry on Saturday announced five new coronavirus cases out of a total of 990 tests processed overnight.

All five cases detected are in Limassol, while the island’s total has risen to 1,119.

Three of the latest five cases arose from individuals tested on private initiative.

This is a couple, who presented symptoms and were tested, and another individual, who was a contact of another previously confirmed case.

Two more cases were found from among 3,000 of the random samples being taken all across Cyprus. Both cases were in Limassol.