Mainly fine on Saturday with yet another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures issued – in effect from 11 am to 5 pm.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 42 C inland and 32 C in the mountains and the west coast, according to the Meteorology Service.

Temperatures in all other coasts will rise to 36 C.

Winds will be light to moderate, south-easterly to south-westerly, three to four Beaufort, over smooth to slight seas.

The fire hazard is extremely high in all forest areas.