His Dark Materials Season 2 on HBO – Official Comic-Con Trailer

by CypriumNews Reporting
His Dark Materials Season 2 on HBO - Official Comic-Con Trailer

Check out the official Comic Con 2020 trailer for the HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials Season 2, based on Philip Pullman’s novels by the same name. It stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, Terence Stamp and Lucian Msamati.

His Dark Materials Season 2 Release Date: Fall 2020 on HBO

