10 Things We Learned From The 19 20 Season!

Football
by CypriumNews Reporting
Steve Bruce and Nigel Pearson both make this list thanks to their career resurrecting management skills this year, as well as Riyad Mahrez and Adama Traore, two wingers who have hit the peak of their game.

We also look at some of the most exciting youngsters to have emerged in Mason Mount and Mason Greenwood, and explore how Danny Ings has returned to glory after a stunning season.

And we look at Sheffield United, a team many thought were destined for relegation but have surprised us all with an incredible effort.

