CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

WORST TEAM OF THE SEASON XI!

Football
by CypriumNews Reporting
WORST TEAM OF THE SEASON XI!

What a season it’s been in the Premier League, and while we have seen some magnificent performances from players like Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Man United’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, there have been some stinkers too. From Kepa Arrizabalaga’s continued struggles in the Chelsea goal, to Eric Dier’s decline at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho, to Alex Iwobi’s disappointing move to Everton, there are more than a few players who would like to forget this campaign.



FootballDaily

#WORST #TEAM #SEASON

Related posts

Did Manchester City Deserve To Be Banned From The Champions League! W&L

CypriumNews Reporting

Uefa: All competitions including Champions League and Europa League postponed

CypriumNews Reporting

Liverpool win their first FIFA Club World Cup title

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More