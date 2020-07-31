CypriumNews

TRNC: A total of 1212 tests were performed, 1 positive case was encountered, 6 people were discharged

by CypriumNews Reporting
Coronavirus test

Health Minister Pilli stated that the positive case came to our country by air and that the cases were followed up by the Ministry of Health teams.

Reminding once again that we should obey the use of masks, social distance and hygiene rules during the holiday, chronic patients over 65 years old and chronic should stay away from crowded environments unless they are obliged to do so.

There is a serious increase in the number of cases in the South, that our citizens should not go abroad and to South Cyprus unless they are obliged, and in essential cases, they should obey the rules such as the use of masks. Minister Pilli celebrated the holiday of all our people and wished them healthy days.    

 31 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows; 

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1212     

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 1 

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases- 6 

The Number of Cases Lost Today – No Total Tests Performed – 70,012   

Total Number of Cases – 145   

 Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 120

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 21     

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4 

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

South Cyprus: Twenty-five new coronavirus cases detected out of 1,850 tests

