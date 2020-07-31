South Cyprus: Another 6 cases, a total of 10 Thursday

South Cyprus Ministry of Health was informed tonight by the laboratory that undertook the Contract for the program of a random sampling of 3,000 people, that from the processing of the first 280 laboratory diagnoses received by citizens of the Limassol District, 6 new cases of 19 COV disease were identified.
More details on the new incidents will be given later today.
Aid is coming:
Meanwhile, according to information from politis.com.cy, the Chief of Police gave instructions tonight to strengthen the controls, mainly in Nicosia and Limassol. Specifically, the Crime Prevention Squad in the capital and Limassol is strengthened with ten members, while six additional members will strengthen the other provinces. Controls will focus on malls, supermarkets and nightclubs.
