South Cyprus: Another 6 cases, a total of 10 Thursday

South Cyprus Ministry of Health was informed tonight by the laboratory that undertook the Contract for the program of a random sampling of 3,000 people, that from the processing of the first 280 laboratory diagnoses received by citizens of the Limassol District, 6 new cases of 19 COV disease were identified.

Mr. Konstantinos Ioannou, expresses his strong concern about the high number of cases identified by the random sampling and calls on all citizens to show seriousness since the data so far show that there is a dispersion in the community. The Chief of Police has already been informed and it was agreed that the controls in premises and businesses be intensified immediately, especially in the Limassol District.

More details on the new incidents will be given later today.

Aid is coming:

Meanwhile, according to information from politis.com.cy, the Chief of Police gave instructions tonight to strengthen the controls, mainly in Nicosia and Limassol. Specifically, the Crime Prevention Squad in the capital and Limassol is strengthened with ten members, while six additional members will strengthen the other provinces. Controls will focus on malls, supermarkets and nightclubs.