Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on Netflix – Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, produced by Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow. The voice cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez and Sean Giambrone.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Release Date: September 18, 2020 on Netflix

