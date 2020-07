Check out the official trailer for the romantic drama After 2: After We Collided, based on Anna Todd’s novel by the same name. It stars Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Dylan Sprouse, Shane Paul McGhie, Candice King, Khadijha Red Thunder, Inanna Sarkis, Samuel Larsen and Selma Blair.

After 2: After We Collided Release Date: October 2, 2020

Are you excited for After 2: After We Collided? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



